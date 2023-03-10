Ravens awarded no compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have long been known for their love of compensatory picks when strategizing how to make the most of their draft assets. Baltimore has fully taken advantage of the compensatory pick formula over the years, and the team has found many quality contributors with those selections in the middle rounds.

Despite Baltimore being enamored with the compensatory formula, the team was awarded no such picks in the 2023 NFL draft. In 2022 free agency the Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a massive five-year, $70 million deal while also signing offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, eliminating any potential of earning compensatory selections for this draft cycle.

As expected, the Ravens didn't receive any compensatory picks this year. Baltimore currently has five draft picks, which would be its lowest since 1999. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire