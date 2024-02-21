Ravens assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams to join Saints staff

The Baltimore Ravens continue to lose coaches this offseason as assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams has joined the New Orleans Saints as the wide receivers coach.

The Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their receivers coach, per source. It is a two-year deal. Williams last served as the assistant receivers coach in Baltimore. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2024

Williams previously worked as Tulane’s wide receivers coach from 2012-14.

Williams has been on the Ravens coaching staff the past three seasons, spending the first two years as passing game specialist before assuming the role of assistant wide receivers coach in 2023.

Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis are credited with the quick development of rookie Zay Flowers, who set franchise rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858).

