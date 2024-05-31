Ravens assistant coach Greg Lewis shares what he’d like to see from Zay Flowers in Year 2

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He had a phenomenal rookie season in Baltimore, quickly establishing himself as the team’s No. 1 wideout while working as a three-level wideout.

There is plenty of hope that Flowers can put together an even better season in 2024, especially with a full NFL offseason under his belt. When wide receivers coach Greg Lewis was asked about what he’d like to see from Flowers in his second season, he mentioned that he wants to see growth around, both on the field and as a leader.

“[I hope to see] just growth, growth all around. As a leader, he’s doing a great job of taking [in] some of the youngers guys and showing them the ropes. Obviously, he went through it last year and just cleaning up little small details of route running, technique, staying in treatment and doing all the little things that help you be able to have a long career and get better. So, he’s doing all of the little things, and it’s showing up out here in practice, and it’s going to show up in game situations.”

Lewis gave Flowers plenty of credit for doing all of the little things to get better so far. Now it’s on the former Boston college star to continue his momentum from last season and turn it into another great year.

