Tag, Matthew Judon is it.

Specifically, the Ravens pass rusher is the first player to be franchise-tagged in 2020. The team announced the decision on Friday.

Described as an outside linebacker in the press release, Judon and the Ravens could be headed for a fight over whether he’s a linebacker or a defensive end. Ravens and Terrell Suggs engaged in precisely that type of disagreement in 2009, before resolving the situation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Suggs becomes the seventh player who has been franchise-tagged by the Ravens since the device first emerged in 1993.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Judon had 9.5 sacks in 2019. He also started 16 games last year, for the first time in his career.

Ravens apply franchise tag to Matthew Judon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk