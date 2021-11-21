Ravens announce WR Marquise Brown out, QB Lamar Jackson questionable for Week 11

In a shocking twist on Saturday afternoon afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens announced that wide receiver Marquise Brown is now out for tomorrow’s Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears. There was also even more bad news relating to the offense, as it was also announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson has been added back to the injury report with his continued illness.

With Brown out, wide receiver Rashod Bateman is in line to see a lot of action, with Sammy Watkins on the other side. Baltimore will also hopefully have Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace to help pick up the slack.

Jackson had missed two days of practice this week due to his illness, but he was back on the field on Friday and looking like he was ready to go on Sunday.

We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021

We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021

If Jackson is eventually inactive for the game, the Ravens will start Tyler Huntley. The last time Huntley got snaps in a regular season game at quarterback, was during Baltimore’s Week 17 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Huntley does have potential, but he’s never played a full regular season game.