Ravens announce Week 2 inactive list against Texans

The Ravens announced their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff in Week 2 against the Texans.

Baltimore has made quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Geno Stone, guard Ben Bredeson and running back Justice Hill inactive. It is the same inactive list as last week.

Moore (finger) and Madubuike (knee) were declared out on Friday’s injury report. It’s unclear when they’re set to return, though the assumption is they will resume practicing shortly.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (hip) and defensive back Jimmy Smith (hip), who were both on the injury report on Friday, are active. Hill, who was listed as questionable, is out once again.

Kickoff in Houston is scheduled for 4:25 pm, ET.