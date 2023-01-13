Ravens announce uniform combination for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens head back to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for the second-straight week. While Baltimore lost 27-16 in Week 18, this time the stakes are much higher, as they play on Wild Card Weekend with a trip to the divisional round on the line.

The Ravens announced their playoff uniform combinations for this Sunday night’s game against the Bengals, going with the white tops with black pants. All-time, they are 35-53 with his combination according to Ravens Uniform Tracker.

If the Ravens hope to make it 36-53, they need a strong game from the running game and less turnovers from whichever quarterback starts for them in the contest. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith and the defense has shown that they can at least somewhat contain the high-powered Bengals offense, so it will all come down to the offense and if they can control the clock by running the ball with a rested J.K. Dobbins and a hopefully healthy Gus Edwards.

