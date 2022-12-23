Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will not being starting for the third-straight week with a knee injury, paving the way for quarterback Tyler Huntley to play on Christmas Eve.

The Ravens released the uniform combo for this Saturday’s game, going with black tops and purple pants. From Ravens Uniform Tracker, the Ravens are undefeated at 2-0 with this uniform combination. The team has not worn these this season so far, so they’ll change it up with a new look for Week 16.

A lucky combo 👀 pic.twitter.com/14fwt2EDdU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2022

The Ravens need to win on Saturday and the following week if they want to have a shot at winning the AFC North title. Getting quarterback Lamar Jackson back at least by the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 game would give them a real shot at winning the AFC North, they just need to keep winning.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire