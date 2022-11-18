Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens return home from the bye week and take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. They currently have a 6-3 record, and will be looking to extend their current winning streak to four games.

The team released their uniform combinations for their Week 11 matchup with Carolina, going with purple jerseys and white pants. This is the third time the team has worn this combo this season, with the previous two being in a Week 1 win against the New York Jets and a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins

tried and true 😈 pic.twitter.com/o8OTVnTkqE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2022

From Ravens Uniform Tracker, the team has a 109-59-1 record. That’s the most outright wins out of all uniform combinations that they have, but certainly isn’t the best winning percentage that they have.

The Ravens will hope to get back some players who had been injured before the bye week. If all goes well on Sunday, the team could bring the all-time record in the purple tops and white bottoms record to 110-59-1.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire