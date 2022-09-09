Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 1 matchup vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens kick off the 2022 NFL season by traveling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets in a Week 1 matchup. There are plenty of storylines going into the game, including Jets quarterback Joe Flacco taking the helm against his former team. Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start, and they’ll be doing it in style.

The Ravens announced the team’s uniform combination for Week 1 against New York, going with purple jerseys and white pants. Baltimore has a 108-58-1 record (.654) in the purple jersey and white pants.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire