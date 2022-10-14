Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens head into a Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday. The Ravens will look to move to 4-2 on the season while New York is coming off an impressive win over the Packers and look to improve their record to 5-1 overall.

On Thursday, the Ravens announced their uniform combination for their game against the Giants, where they will take the field in their all white uniforms. The team has the eighth-best winning percentage in all white uniforms with a 43-57 (.430) record.

