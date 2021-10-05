Ravens announce two practice squad moves

The Baltimore Ravens stand at 3-1 through four weeks of the 2021 NFL season. They have overcome injuries, having to acclimate new faces to the team and more, and have put together and impressive performance all things considered.

Players from Baltimore’s practice squad have been stepping up in a big way. Call ups have been playing at a high level as they fill in for injured players. On Monday, the Ravens announced that they had made two changes to their practice squad. They signed defensive back Mazzi Wilkins, while releasing defensive back Linden Stephens.

Wilkins played at the University of South Florida for five seasons after redshirting for his freshman year. He finished his college career with 110 total tackles and three interceptions in 47 games. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending two years with the Buccaneers. He most recently spent a week on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Stephens signed with Baltimore’s practice squad on September 21st. He didn’t appear in a game for the Ravens.