Ravens announce two-year contract with Calais Campbell

One of the best remaining free agents will be staying put.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell has signed a two-year contract to remain in Baltimore, the Ravens announced this morning.

According to multiple reports, the contract has a total value of $12.5 million.

The 35-year-old Campbell played the last two seasons in Baltimore after previously spending three years in Jacksonville and nine years in Arizona. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler.

Campbell is No. 36 on our list of this year’s Top 100 free agents.

