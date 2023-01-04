Ravens announce time for Week 18 game vs. Bengals

The NFL had released the tentative Week 18 schedule involving the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals hosted the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to complete Week 17, but the game was suspended due to a tragic situation with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in which he suffered cardiac arrest.

The game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was suspended and no timetable as to if and when the game will be played has been laid out as of now. For Baltimore, their Week 18 matchup with the Bengals will be at 1:00pm EST, the team announced on Wednesday.

Our game at Cincinnati Sunday will be at 1 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/GnYFJxJfTW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 4, 2023

If Buffalo defeats Cincinnati tonight, #BALvsCIN will be played at 4:25pm ET on CBS. If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, #BALvsCIN will be played at 1pm ET on CBS. — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023

Everyone around the NFL is at a loss for words for the tragic situation that happened on Monday night in Cincinnati. The league did the right thing by not continuing to play, and thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Hamlin, his family and everyone impacted.

Things would get interesting if the Ravens happened to beat the Bengals on Sunday in terms of seeding. However, it’s unclear whether the NFL will have Buffalo and Cincinnati play each other again, declare a tie, or even a no contest in the situation.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire