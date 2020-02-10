Ravens announce three-year extension with safety Chuck Clark

The Ravens have signed safety Chuck Clark to a three-year extension, the team announced Monday. It was the first move for Baltimore since falling to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round last month.

Clark, whose deal is reportedly worth $19 million ($10 million guaranteed) and locks him up through 2023, started 12 games for the Ravens last season including 11 straight after starting safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury in Week 6.

A former sixth-round pick, Clark impressed Ravens brass by seizing his first opportunity as a starter. He finished the season 68 tackles (43 solo), two forced fumbles, one interception and nine passes defended.

"Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck's a good football player, a fine teammate and respected leader. He's the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family."

With safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Marcus Peters locked into significant long-term contracts and cornerback Marlon Humphrey signed through next season, the Ravens' secondary is now mostly set heading into the offseason.

