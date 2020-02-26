Ravens announce six title changes to coaching staff

Early in the offseason, the Ravens saw a couple of their top assistant coaches interview for head coaching vacancies but neither offensive coordinator Greg Roman nor defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wound up leaving the team.

They also saw quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram turn down the chance to interview elsewhere in order to stay in Baltimore. That kept the team’s staff intact, but there will be some tweaks to the titles and responsibilities of the returning coaches.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Chris Horton will now be the special teams coordinator after serving as special teams coach last year. Randy Brown will move from assistant special teams coach to special teams coach.

Chris Hewitt has also picked up a coordinator title. He’ll coordinate the pass defense after serving as the defensive backs coach the last five years. Former assistant defensive backs coach Jesse Minter will take over for Hewitt.

Drew Wilkins moves from assistant defensive line and outside linebackers coach to outside linebackers coach. The Ravens rounded out the moves by shifting defensive assistant Sterling Lucas’ area of responsibility to the defensive line.