Ravens announce six more additions to the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Total list at 20 names

Ravens announce six more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens placed six more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon which brings the list to 20 players overall, 18 of which happened in the last week.

The team put outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, offensive tackle Will Holden and cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young (who are both on IR) on the list.

The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed twice, first from Thanksgiving night to Sunday and then from Sunday to Tuesday. The Steelers also have a few players now on the COVID-19 list, including running back James Conner. But it hasn’t been anywhere near the proportions of the Ravens' outbreak.

Baltimore’s COVID-19 list is now: QB Trace McSorley, CB Iman Marshall (IR), RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Brandon Williams, OLB Pernell McPhee, DE Calais Campbell, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, DE Jihad Ward, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike, LS Morgan Cox and then the six names put on the list today.

There are also reportedly several staff members that have coronavirus as well.

The Ravens are running into a numbers problem as, including the practice squad, they’ve only got three defensive linemen (Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Aaron Crawford) left.

Tyre Phillips, who hasn’t played since Nov. 1 with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report (which was just an estimation, since the team didn’t practice this week). He played tackle in college and figures to be the likeliest option there with Mekari, Fluker and Holden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Practice squad lineman R.J. Prince could be an option as a tackle as well. Jake Rogers, a tackle who was signed off waivers this week, is still in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

A little over 72 hours after the 20th member of the team hit the COVID-19 list, the Ravens are still scheduled to face the Steelers at Heinz Field at 8 p.m. The list of players that won’t be traveling, though, is rising steadily each day.