Ravens announce several football operations changes

The Ravens announced that three longtime members of their football operations staff have stepped down from their posts.

Senior advisor to the general manager Pat Moriarty will become a consultant to the organization while senior player personnel executive Vincent Newsome and senior video operations advisor Jon Dubé have retired.

Moriarty joined the franchise in 1994 and has overseen salary cap matters along with negotiating player contracts. Newsome played safety in the NFL for 10 years and has spent the last 31 years with the organization. Dubé spent 13 years with the Browns before the franchise's move to Baltimore and his retirement ends a 41-year run with the club.

The Ravens also saw longtime executive Joe Hortiz leave to become the Chargers' General Manager this offseason, so there have been a lot of changes behind the scenes in Baltimore since the team's loss in the AFC Championship Game.