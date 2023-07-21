Ravens announce seven roster moves before start of 2023 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the start of 2023 training camp in a year where much is expected out of the team. There have been plenty of additions both on the field and on the coaching staff for Baltimore over the course of the 2023 offseason, with more moves potentially on the way.

Before training camp officially opens up, the Ravens announced seven roster moves on Friday. They placed five players on the physically unable to perform list in running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive lineman Rashad Nichols and wide receiver Mike Thomas. They also added outside linebacker Tyus Bowser to the non-football injury list while placing wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the reserve/did-not report list. General manager Eric DeCosta said that he spoke to Bateman and expects him to arrive “very soon”.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire