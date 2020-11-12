Ravens announce a player tested positive for COVID-19

The Ravens dealt with a player testing positive for COVID-19 last week and they’re dealing with it again this week.

The team released a statement saying they were informed Thursday morning that one of the team’s players has tested positive. That player is now quarantined and the team is in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the player who tested positive last week and seven other players had to stay away from the team because of their level of contact with him. That won’t be an issue this time.

According to the team, no other players or staff members have to isolate due to contact with the player.

Humphrey came off the COVID list on Wednesday. The team will place the player who tested positive this week on the list at some point on Thursday.

