Ravens announce official jersey number of CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash in free agency when it was announced the they signed former Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller. Baltimore needed experienced depth at the position, and the signing of Fuller was a big move that could be the final piece of the Ravens’ revamped secondary

Fuller has worn No. 23 during the entirety of his NFL career. However, that number was taken by safety Tony Jefferson II in April after the departure of cornerback Anthony Averett. On Wednesday, Baltimore officially announced what number Fuller would be wearing in the purple in black, switching to a number in the teens with No. 18.

Official number for CB Kyle Fuller ✔️ pic.twitter.com/zxP4y77JdZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2022

The Ravens have has a few players wear No. 18 for the team during their 26 years as an NFL franchise such as quarterback Elvis Grbac as well as wide receivers Curtis Brown, Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman and Danté Stallworth. Fuller is able to wear No. 18 as a cornerback due to the league easing jersey number restrictions of many positions a few years ago.