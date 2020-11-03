Ravens announce names of seven 'high-risk' close contacts to Marlon Humphrey

Ravens announce names of seven 'high-risk' close contacts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Seven players on the Ravens were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday, the team announced, after being identified as a high-risk close contact. The moves come after cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning.

The players on the list are: Outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers LB Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison, cornerback Terrell Bonds and safety DeShon Elliott.

Being on the COVID-19/reserve list as a close contact, however, does not mean that any of those players have tested positive. Rather, they’ve simply been identified as players that were in close contact with Humphrey. Now, they’ll isolate and submit to daily testing as they normally would. As long as those tests return as negative, they’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

Players must be isolated for five days, even if tests come back negative. They cannot practice this week, but are in-line to play Sunday so long as tests come back negative.

Recently, the Raiders went through a similar situation after offensive lineman Trent Brown was put on the COVID-19 list after a positive test. As a result, the Raiders were without most of their offensive line during practice as they were all identified as high-risk close contacts.

The incubation period for COVID-19 can be a handful of days, meaning the Ravens are not in the clear yet — though no new positive tests have happened just yet. No players on the Steelers have tested positive for COVID-19 either.

Tests for the Ravens can still come back positive as late as Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as that timeline would line up with the four-to-five day mark.

For now, the Ravens are simply in a tough spot in terms of preparing for their next opponent with key defensive players out of practice, and perhaps their best defensive player out with COVID-19. Should any more positive tests arise, however, the league would be put in a tough spot as the Colts play on the following Thursday night against the Titans. Both the Ravens and Colts have already had their bye weeks.

Simply put, the Ravens, the Colts and the league are now in a waiting game.