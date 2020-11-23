Ravens announce multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers are supposed to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night. But with Monday’s news that the Ravens are closing down their facilities due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the game could be in jeopardy.

Typically an instance like this can be sorted out by the weekend with NFL protocols but playing on Thursday complicates this a great deal. Depending on how many of these positive tests are players, the NFL could be forced to move the game, potentially to the weekend.

This is the second matchup between the Steelers and Ravens this weekend. Pittsburgh won the Week Eight matchup in Baltimore 28-24. The Steelers have been on the wrong end of a COVID outbreak within an organization once already this season. Hopefully, this isn’t a repeat.

