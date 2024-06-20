Ravens announce they’ll host 20 free open training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center

Thanks to international soccer and renovations at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens won’t be hosting any open practices under the lights.

The team announced that instead, the Ravens will host 20 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, which can accommodate approximately 1,000 fans daily.

On Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m., fans can visit the Ravens’ official website to claim parking passes.

Baltimore’s rookies will report for camp on July 13, while veterans will arrive on July 20 to start one of the franchise’s most important training camps.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire