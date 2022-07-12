Some news that was reported last week has now become official.

Edge rusher Justin Houston has signed his one-year contract with the Ravens, the team announced on Tuesday. Houston’s agreement to re-up with Baltimore was first reported on July 7.

Houston, 33, spent last year with the Ravens. He started 15 games for Baltimore, playing 53 percent of defensive snaps. He recorded 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Houston spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Chiefs. He played two seasons for Indianapolis in 2019 and 2020.

Houston is fourth on the active list with 102.0 career sacks.

Ravens announce Justin Houston has been re-signed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk