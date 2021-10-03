Ravens announce inactives for Week 4 matchup vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens are playing in the Mile High City against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Baltimore is favored in this week’s matchup, but the game is expected to be a close one. The Broncos have started off the season 3-0, but their wins have come against teams that were a combined 0-9 through three weeks.

Despite the plethora of injuries that the team has faced, Baltimore comes into Denver with a record of 2-1. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the Ravens announced their inactives for Sunday’s game. The list only contains four players in safeties Ar’Darius Washington and DeShon Elliott, running back Ty’Son Williams and tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Today's inactives vs. the Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/BTa7fr8mtR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2021

The most surprising inactive player on the list is Williams. Williams was not on the injury report at anytime this past week, so it appears that he’s a healthy scratch despite averaging 6.1 yards per carry to start the season. Baltimore called up running back Le’Veon Bell to the active roster, so it appears that he will have some sort of role in Sunday’s game. Stanley remains sidelined as he continues to rehab his ankle. Elliott is out after not practicing on Friday due to an injured quad. Washington will miss a second-consecutive game as a healthy scratch.

The Ravens also placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve after back and hip issues have caused him to sit out so far this season.