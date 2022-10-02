Ravens announce inactives for Week 4 vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills to open in Week 4 on Sunday. The Ravens suffered a number of injuries in last week’s win over the New England Patriots to key contributors, and some of them will not suit up against the Bills.

On Sunday, Baltimore released their inactives list ahead of their Week 4 matchup. The players who were listed as doubtful on the final injury report o the week will not play in Week 4, while one player that the Ravens were hoping to make his 2022 season debut will have to wait at least one more week.

After optimism leading into the week, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is inactive. He hasn’t played in a game since Week 1 of 2021. The team also announced that outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), guard Patrick Mekari (ankle), running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis would not play in Week 4.

The Bills had a six players listed on their inactives list, headlined by defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips.

