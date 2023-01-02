Ravens announce inactives for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 of the 2022 season with plenty on the line. Baltimore will be playing to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North, while Pittsburgh will look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Before the game, the Ravens announced their inactive list, with very little surprises on it. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters were ruled out on Friday, but defensive lineman Calais Campbell will join them for the second-straight week despite being deemed questionable before the weekend began.

Inactives for tonight’s game vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/hXo3N2DNku — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire