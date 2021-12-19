Ravens announce inactives for Week 15 matchup vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens have had long injury reports all season long that have led to multiple inactives lists looking almost like Pro Bowl rosters for the team. That didn’t change in Week 15, as the Ravens announced their inactives before their matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in fact inactive for the second time this season. Jackson hadn’t practiced all week with an ankle injury that he suffered in the loss last week against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that he could still play no matter if he practiced or not, but the fourth-year signal caller will end up sitting out a game due to injury for the first time in his NFL career.

Other players that were deemed inactive include star defensive lineman Calais Campbell as well as fullback Patrick Ricard and starting offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers. The Packers also released their inactives.

This game between the Ravens and Packers is going to be an interesting one. Baltimore has been struggling on offense, and the defensive secondary is injury-riddled and have COVID related absences.