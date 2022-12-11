Ravens announce inactives for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 14. Starting for the Ravens will be Tyler Huntley, and he’ll be going against rookie Kenny Pickett for the Steelers. Reports have states that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out for the next two weeks, setting up a potential return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
The inactives list for Week 14 were announced by the team shortly before kickoff, and as expected, Jackson is on the list. The Ravens get back offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for this important game, but guard Kevin Zeitler is inactive. Zeitler hasn’t missed a game since 2019, so his knee injury must be tough enough for him to miss this division game.
Today's inactives vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/k81XmSBkrv
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers inactives
QB Mason Rudpolph
DB Josh Jackson
LB Malik Reed
OL Kendrick Green
LB Mark Rombinson
— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 11, 2022
The good news for Baltimore Ravens is that running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams return to the lineup after long absences. This will be the first time that Dobbins and Gus Edwards have played in the same game together since the 2020 season.