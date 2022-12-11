Ravens announce inactives for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 14. Starting for the Ravens will be Tyler Huntley, and he’ll be going against rookie Kenny Pickett for the Steelers. Reports have states that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out for the next two weeks, setting up a potential return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

The inactives list for Week 14 were announced by the team shortly before kickoff, and as expected, Jackson is on the list. The Ravens get back offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for this important game, but guard Kevin Zeitler is inactive. Zeitler hasn’t missed a game since 2019, so his knee injury must be tough enough for him to miss this division game.

Pittsburgh Steelers inactives QB Mason Rudpolph

DB Josh Jackson

LB Malik Reed

OL Kendrick Green

LB Mark Rombinson — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) December 11, 2022

The good news for Baltimore Ravens is that running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams return to the lineup after long absences. This will be the first time that Dobbins and Gus Edwards have played in the same game together since the 2020 season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire