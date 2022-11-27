Ravens announce inactives for Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2022 season. The team is looking to improve to 8-3 and stay in first place in the AFC North division while extending their winning streak to five games.

Before the contest, Baltimore announced their inactives for the game, which include safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Mike Davis, inside linebacker Josh Bynes, tight end Charlie Kolar, and outside linebacker David Ojabo. Head coach John Harbaugh mentioned throughout the week that Hamilton would be “day to day” after getting injured last Sunday, but it didn’t seem likely for him to play due to not practicing all week.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Isaiah Likely, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were already ruled out for the Ravens beforehand, as they were announced before traveling with the team.

Rookie linebacker David Ojabo is once again inactive. He’s been added to the 53-man roster, but still hasn’t had the opportunity to make his Ravens debut. I’m sure they are doing everything they can to not rush him back, but this week is the best week to activate him and play him against the Jaguars in sunny Florida.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire