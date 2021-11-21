Ravens announce inactives for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens’ inactive list for Week 11 against the Chicago Bears has a lot of big-name players on it, namely quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been dealing with an illness for most of the week but looked like he was going to be playing after coming back to practice on Friday.

Things took a turn on Saturday afternoon when Jackson was put back on the injured list and downgraded to questionable. He tried to give it a go today before the game, but he’s clearly still not feeling like himself. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his first-career start today for Baltimore.

The Ravens’ secondary is also taking a hit this afternoon with cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett both inactive. This season has been a brutal one in terms of injuries for Baltimore, but they need to continue to persevere if they want to maintain their lead in the AFC North Division race.

The remainder of the inactives for the Ravens are wide receiver Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The team used every inactive spot on an injured/sick player.

The Bears put out their inactives list as well, and they will also be missing multiple key contributors.