Ravens announce inactives for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of their bye week to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the 2022 season. They’ll be looking to extend their winning streak to four games, as well as improve their record to 7-3 on the year.

Prior to the start of the contest, Baltimore announced their inactive players for the contest with Carolina. Tight end Mark Andrews is active after missing Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but running back Gus Edwards will miss another contest, and the NFL debuts of tight end Charlie Kolar and outside linebacker David Ojabo will have to wait at least one more week.

