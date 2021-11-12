Ravens announce inactives for Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10. The team announced their inactives prior to kickoff, and some good news is that Baltimore receiver Sammy Watkins is indeed active for the contest, so quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense get a boost with the addition of the veteran wideout. He will definitely help fellow receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman by taking some attention away from them.

In a surprise move, the injury-riddled secondary has Ar’Darius Washington inactive tonight. The Ravens are already thin at the safety position so there was potential for Baltimore to activate the undrafted rookie free agent, but he instead remains on the inactive list.

Latavius Murray is also inactive for another week, but this is probably just a precaution so that he can be 100% healthy by the time the Ravens play the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

Baltimore has a pretty tough schedule after the Bears game, so it would be great for Murray to be good to go for the divisional matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in a three-week stretch.