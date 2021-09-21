Ravens announce four practice squad roster moves

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a massive amount of injuries to their team so far during the 2021 season. Baltimore has shuffled their roster around multiple times per week, which is the result of having so many players hurt.

On Tuesday, the Ravens announced that they made four practice squad roster moves, mostly centered around their offensive line. They signed offensive tackles David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad for depth along their line, and in corresponding moves released both offensive lineman Foster Sarell and inside linebacker Blake Gallagher.

We have added a pair of offensive tackles to the practice squad. https://t.co/YGrLIFkheG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 21, 2021

Ravens have signed OT David Sharpe and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad. Both worked out with team last week. ILB Blake Gallagher and OT Foster Sarell were released from practice squad. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 21, 2021

Sharpe was a fourth-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2017. He most recently spent time with the Washington Football Team. Jones-Smith has bounced around football after going undrafted during the 2018 draft, even spending time in the American Alliance of Football before the league folded.

Sarell and Gallagher both signed with Baltimore as 2021 undrafted free agents. Sarell was with the team for all of training camp before being released, while Gallagher was let go before the preseason began.

Sharpe and Jones-Smith join fellow offensive tackles Andre Smith and Adrian Ealy on the Ravens’ practice squad, meaning that the team currently has four tackles there. That could mean a number of things, including that Ronnie Stanley might not be close to 100% at the moment.