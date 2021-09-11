Ravens announce final injury report ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens have quickly seen injuries become a major storyline of their 2021 season. With season-ending injuries to many key contributors and others dealing with lingering ailments, the team has already had to be plenty resilient as they get closer and closer to the beginning of their quest to win a Super Bowl championship.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore released their final injury report, which included some big names. Defensive tackle Derek Wolfe was ruled out with a lingering back/hip issue, while cornerback Jimmy Smith is listed as questionable with an ankle injury that he just recently returned to practice from.

Game Status for Ravens at Raiders: pic.twitter.com/JTH5qgLigR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2021

Wolfe had been trending in the wrong direction all week, and the veteran defensive tackle has already missed multiple weeks with his back/hip issue. Head coach John Harbaugh said he hopes that Wolfe is back soon, but only time will tell. In his place, fellow defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington figure to see more snaps while veteran Justin Ellis could be elevated from the practice squad.

For Smith, although he recently returned from his ankle injury, it seems a bit unlikely that he’ll be suiting up on Monday night. While it’s not totally out of the question, Smith hasn’t had much time to ramp up into game shape since getting back on the field, so the team might want to play it safe and rest the veteran and have him make his season debut in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was a full participant and should be available for Week 1.