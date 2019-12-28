Ravens announce contract extension for cornerback Marcus Peters

With just one day left in the regular season, the Ravens made one of their biggest moves of the season.

The Ravens announced they've extended cornerback Marcus Peters ahead the team's season finale against the Steelers.

We're excited to announce that we have extended the contract of CB @marcuspeters ‼️ pic.twitter.com/afXOXZIhLU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2019

According to Adam Schefter, the contract will pay Peters, 26, for three years with a $32 million dollar guarantee. The entire contract is worth $42 million. He'll be paid $20.5 million in year one and will hit free agency as a 29-year-old.

Ravens and Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agreed to 3-year, $42 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is 76 percent of total contract, per source. Deal will pay Peters $20.5M in year 1. The 3-year deal would allow him to hit the free-agent market when he's 29. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019

His contract is the 15th most valuable, in terms of dollars, in the NFL for cornerbacks at the time of signing. The guaranteed money ranks third in the NFL for cornerbacks at $32 million. Only Josh Norman ($36.5 million) and Trumaine Johnson ($34 million) had more guaranteed money at signing.

The front-loading of the contract also suggests the Ravens are well aware their roster is about to get much more expensive with Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and Mark Andrews set for big pay days in a year or two.

Now, Baltimore has its presumed top defensive backs locked up for next year, too.

Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark, Tony Jefferson, Humphrey, Peters and Tavon Young are under contract for next season with a team option for Brandon Carr, too. Jefferson could be a roster cut to preserve cap space, especially with the play of Clark this season.

Peters was acquired from the Rams in October for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round pick.

In just nine games, Peters' impact in Baltimore has been incredibly noticeable as he's returned two interceptions for touchdowns and intercepted three altogether. He's made 38 tackles as a Raven and helped solidify the defense as one of the NFL's best.

Peters has also allowed just 5.4 yards-per-target in Baltimore compared to 9.6 in Los Angeles. That would also be the lowest of his career. In Baltimore, quarterbacks have just a 63.6 passer rating and a 58.1 percent completion percentage when targeting Peters.

