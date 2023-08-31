Ravens announce 6 roster moves as the team begins preparation for season opener

The Ravens announced six roster moves as the team starts preparation for the September, 10 season opener against the Houston Texans.

Ravens signed QB Josh Johnson, CB Kevon Seymour and DE Brent Urban to the 53-man roster. Baltimore placed RB Keaton Mitchell, CB Pepe Williams and OLB Malik Hamm on IR. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 31, 2023

Baltimore signed quarterback Josh Johnson, cornerback Kevon Seymour and defensive tackle Brent Urban to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens then placed rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, cornerback Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams and undrafted rookie linebacker Malik Hamm on IR, meaning they’ll miss the first six games.

Josh Johnson

The 37-year-old Johnson was the impressive quarterback during the preseason, completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Tyler Huntley made the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday as Lamar Jackson’s backup, but missed the final two preseason games (hamstring) and did not practice Wednesday. Johnson would be the No. 2 quarterback Week 1 if Huntley is can’t to play.

CB Kevon Seymour

Like Johnson at quarterback, Seymour was the most impressive cornerback this summer.

DE Brent Urban

Urban played 16 games and 299 defensive snaps for the Ravens last season and will join Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, and Travis Jones in the defensive line rotation.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire