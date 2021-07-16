There’s a healthy appetite to watch the Ravens practice this summer.

The Ravens said on Thursday that the free tickets for all 12 of their training camp practices at their facility were snapped up within 10 minutes and they noted that there was still space available for a practice at M&T Bank Stadium. That is no longer the case.

Friday brought word that all 37,000 tickets to that July 31 session have been claimed.

“We are thrilled with the response we received from our fans, who are clearly enthusiastic about the upcoming season,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “The excitement surrounding training camp is palpable, and we can’t wait to host the Ravens Flock at M&T Bank Stadium as our team prepares for what will surely be another memorable year.”

The July 31 practice, which will feature fireworks and family activities, comes as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event celebrating the start of training camps around the league. It doesn’t look like they’ll have any problem drumming up that celebratory spirit in Baltimore this summer.

Ravens announce all 37K tickets for M&T Bank Stadium practice snapped up in 24 hours originally appeared on Pro Football Talk