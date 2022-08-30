Ravens announce 25 transactions, officially get initial roster to 53 players for 2022

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of tough decisions to make over the last few weeks as they gradually trimmed their roster to 53 players. The deadline to do so was Tuesday at 4pm EST, and Baltimore announced 25 transactions to get to the required number.

There were many expected moves by the team, with a few what could be classified as shocking decisions thrown in as well. The team decided to move on from one of their 2022 draft picks, as well as keep five inside linebackers, five tight ends, and just two healthy outside linebackers on their initial 2022 roster.

