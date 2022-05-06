Ravens announce 17-player UDFA class

The Baltimore Ravens had a very successful 2022 draft, coming away with an impressive 11-player class. However, after their last selection they remained busy, securing a great undrafted free agent class.

There were reports and rumors as to which players had signed with Baltimore in undrafted free agency throughout the week, but on Friday the team officially announced their full 17-player undrafted free agent class that includes names like Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, UTSA outside linebacker Charles Wiley, Auburn inside linebacker Zakoby McClain and others.

Announcing our 17-member undrafted rookie class:https://t.co/rhFNLi9Wz5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 6, 2022

Here is your Ravens’ 2022 rookie class, including 11 draft picks (highlighted in grey) and 17 undrafted free agents: pic.twitter.com/BnJOVjPviO — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 6, 2022

The Ravens have long been known as a place where undrafted free agents are given plenty of opportunities to succeed and thrive. They have seen many different players join the organization as undrafted players and go on to make a name for themselves, with a recent example being running back Gus Edwards. There is plenty of talent to in Baltimore’s 2022 undrafted free agent class, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see one or two names from the list make the team’s final roster in 2022.