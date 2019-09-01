Ravens announce 11 members of practice squad

A day after the Ravens cut down their roster to 53, they've now got a full practice squad.

We have made the following additions to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/7rXelFV2q6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2019

Sunday afternoon, the Ravens announced their 11-man practice squad. The team added back only players that were on the roster during training camp.

Wide receivers Antoine Wesley and Sean Modster were signed, as were running backs Christopher Ezeala and De'Lance Turner. Offensive linemen Marcus Applefield and R.J. Prince, as well as tigh end Charles Scarff filled out the offense.

The team added two defensive linemen, a linebacker and defensive back in Zach Sieler, Aaron Adeoye, Donald Payne and Maurice Canady.

Elsewhere, former Ravens Kaare Vedvik and Bennett Jackson were claimed off waivers by the New York Jets. The Ravens traded Vedvik to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick in early August.

Running back Tyler Ervin and longsnapper Matt Orzech were claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, too. Defensive tackle Gerald Willis is also headed to Florida, as he signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The Ravens also have Iman Marshall on the 53-man roster, who appears to be an Injured-Reserve candidate now that he can return after having been on the 53-man roster for a day.

The Ravens will play the Dolphins in the season opener next week.

