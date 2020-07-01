Ravens alternate history: What changes if the Ravens beat the Patriots in the 2012 AFC Championship Game?

It's not a stretch to say the 2012 AFC Championship Game was one of the most painful losses in Baltimore sports history.

The Ravens went to New England off a 20-13 win in the divisional round and were a game away from the Super Bowl for the first time since 2008.

And one of their biggest rivals stood in the way of the Ravens and their second Super Bowl appearance in history.

Baltimore and New England went back and forth for the entire game, before a one-yard Tom Brady plunge on 4th and goal gave the Patriots a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

RELATED: BROWN WINS MADDEN SUPER BOWL WITH RAVENS

Despite a Joe Flacco interception midway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens held the Patriots out of the end zone and gave the ball back to their offense with under two minutes to play.

Then, the Ravens marched into Patriots territory and found themselves at the 14-yard line with 27 seconds left.

On second down, Flacco fired a pass to wide receiver Lee Evans in the right corner of the end zone. Evans had it in his hands - then he dropped it. A Patriots defender came in late to knock the ball out of his hands, a catch that would've assuredly lifted the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

Evans never played a regular season game again.

"It was an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl," he said after the game. "And I let it go."

Two plays after Evans' drop, kicker Billy Cundiff trotted onto the field to attempt a game-tying 32-yard field goal. The kick hooked badly to the left, and the Ravens lost 23-20 just a few plays short of the Super Bowl.

Cundiff, who had made the Pro Bowl with the Ravens in 2010 and signed a five-year contract extension in January of 2011, suffered the lowest moment of his professional career 364 days after he put pen to paper. He was released in August.

Story continues

But if the Ravens had won that game, whether through Evans' touchdown or another play in overtime, it's reasonable to assume things wouldn't have turned out as well long-term for the team.

The Patriots lost the Super Bowl two weeks later to the Giants, 21-17, as the Ravens regrouped and made additions.

One of those additions was Justin Tucker, who signed as an undrafted free agent and beat Cundiff out for the job in training camp. Tucker is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

RELATED: SEE MARQUISE BROWN'S INCREDIBLE HILL WORKOUT

The next season, the Ravens finished the regular season 10-6 and though they had to play in the Wild Card round, found themselves in Foxboro once again for the AFC Championship Game. They dominated the Patriots 28-13 and went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

So while Evans' drop, and Cundiff's miss, might've been painful in the moment, that game led to a Super Bowl victory a year later, as well as one of the best special teams players the league has ever seen.

Stay connected to the Ravens with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens alternate history: What changes if the Ravens beat the Patriots in the 2012 AFC Championship Game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington