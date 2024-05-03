Ravens almost made a trade with Chiefs that could have cost them OT Roger Rosengarten

The Baltimore Ravens entered the 2024 NFL Draft needing to address the offensive line in a big way. While they did not come away from the first round with an offensive tackle like many hoped, the Ravens did land one in round 2 with Washington’s Roger Rosengarten at pick 62.

While speaking on The Ravens Lounge, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that he almost made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move back two spots. The Ravens instead stuck at 62 and selected Rosengarten, while the Chiefs traded up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers to select BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia at 63.

“The Chiefs called us and offered us to go back two spots, I think a fifth-round pick and maybe a seventh-round pick, I forget,” DeCosta said. “I know a fifth was involved. Which for two spots, you’d think is pretty good, right? So we debated doing that. And then, when we called them back I said, ‘Yeah, we’d probably do that.’ We called them back and they said, ‘No we’re not interested.’ So then we pick Roger [Rosengarten]. We’re sort of under the impression that both teams, the 49ers and the Chiefs both wanted Rosengarten. And so, when Rosengarten got picked, the Chiefs traded with San Francisco to get the next tackle which was [Kingsley] Suamataia. San Francisco, I would assume was happy then, since Rosengarten was picked, to go back and get a little bit extra.”

DeCosta later said that he suspected both teams behind Baltimore wanted Rosengarten.

“You never know 100 percent, but we had some people tell us that this was the case. Both teams, the 49ers and the Chiefs, both wanted Rosengarten,” DeCosta said. “So when Rosengarten got picked, the Chiefs traded with San Francisco to get the next tackle. I would have been very angry had we traded for the Chiefs and they had taken Rosengarten. I would have been in a dark place.”

In the end, the Ravens stayed and got their guy. Rosengarten will now compete for the starting right tackle position with Daniel Faalele.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire