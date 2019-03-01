Ravens cut Alex Collins after car accident-related arrest

Running Back Alex Collins was arrested in Maryland after a car accident. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, a restricted free agent, was arrested by Baltimore County Police in Maryland after a Friday morning car accident.

Further details are still thin, but the team confirmed the arrest.

The Ravens announced later Friday that they had released Collins.

Car crash near team facility

Via the Baltimore Sun, just before 7 a.m. ET police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree on Dolfield Road in Owings Mills, about a mile away from the Ravens’ team facility.

A police spokeswoman said Collins was arrested, and the Ravens head of public relations told the Baltimore Sun that the team was aware of the situation and had spoken with police.

However, the charges against Collins were not immediately available, and it is unclear if he was driving the car at the time of the accident.

End of the road with Ravens

A fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016, Collins was cut after one season and signed by the Ravens. In 15 games in 2017, he had 973 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 23 catches for 187 yards; he posted six touchdowns.

But he had a down year this past season. He started 10 games, heading to injured reserve in December, with his YPC dropping to 3.6 and totaling 516 yards from scrimmage. Collins did have eight touchdowns.

Ups chances of signing Le’Veon Bell?

They aren’t the same player, but could Collins’ arrest up the chances that the Ravens sign Le’Veon Bell?

Zrebiec reported on Thursday that the buzz in Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine is that Baltimore is a favorite to sign Bell, who will be a free agent later this month.

Part of the reason for that is that Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta has a strong rapport with Adisa Bakari, Bell’s agent.

