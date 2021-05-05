Ravens’ Alejandro Villanueva will be motivated to play the Steelers

New Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is looking forward to facing his old team.

Villanueva, who spent the last seven years with the Steelers, told Baltimore reporters today that he considers the Steelers “a class-act organization,” but that doesn’t mean he’s not eager to show them they made the wrong decision by letting him leave in free agency.

“I just think that everybody makes business decisions,” he said. “You’d have to ask the Steelers and their front office, but I’m sure that there were many factors involving salary cap, the direction the team was going to and whatnot. For me, the options were not plenty. So, the fact that I knew the Ravens as a team that plays hard, a team that plays AFC North-type of football and I’d have a chance to play against the Steelers as well was something that motivated me coming here for sure.”

Villanueva will line up against Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in what is sure to be a highly anticipated individual matchup.

