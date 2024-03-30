Ravens Al-Pro DT Justin Madubuike breaks down path to continued greatness following new contract

The Baltimore Ravens rewarded defensive lineman Justin Madubuike with a massive contract extension following a breakout 2023 season. He accumulated a career-high 13 sacks and was highly disruptive, showing he is one of the cornerstone pieces on Baltimore’s defense.

Madubuike was asked what he sees in his future after signing his big-money contract and discussed expectations. He mentioned how he wants to continue impacting the game and hold himself to high standards throughout.

“What I see in the future is just continued greatness, continued … [I] just [want to have] impact on the game, just being a force, being a cornerstone to this defense. [I] just [want to keep] holding myself to this high standard that I did this past season and staying consistent. That’s what I see. I feel like when you do those things [and] take it one day at a time, good things are going to flourish, [and] good things are going to happen. It’s going to radiate to other teammates for sure to motivate them [and] inspire them so we can just be the best, because we have a goal in mind that we definitely fell short at this year. And we’re hungry to get back to where we belong.”

The fact that Madubuike also wants to inspire his other teammates shows that he is ready to step into more of a leadership role, which would be another step in his career. The fifth-year player has many more years of successful football ahead of him, showing he is only getting started.

