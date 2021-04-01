Ravens agree to terms to re-sign LB L.J. Fort

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back a familiar face and stocking their linebacker depth chart. After not picking up his option a few weeks ago, letting him hit free agency, the Ravens announced they’ve agreed to terms with linebacker L.J. Fort on a one-year deal.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Fort’s deal is for $1.1 million and will only count as $987,000 against Baltimore’s salary cap. That’s a good bit less than Fort was expected to make, originally scheduled to have a $3 million cap hit, according to Over The Cap. With the team handing restricted free agent linebacker Chris Board an incentive-laden one-year deal, the Ravens get both players back for around what Fort was going to cost to begin with.

Fort has been a bit of a surprise for Baltimore. The Ravens signed Fort after he spent the first four weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately seeing him work his way into the starting lineup. Though Baltimore selected Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison in the 2020 NFL draft, Fort still managed to start eight of 14 games, play 36% of the defensive snaps while playing far more on special teams.

The Ravens have to hope Queen and Harrison will become the starting duo this upcoming season but having Fort on the roster gives defensive coordinator Don Martindale an insurance policy in case they can’t. With his experience, Fort can be a great depth piece and a mentor to the young linebackers on the roster.

Last season, Fort had a combined 53 tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.

