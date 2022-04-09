Ravens agree to terms with ILB Josh Bynes on one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have used free agency to bolster certain parts of their roster, whether it be through signing outside players or guys of their own. They’ve added safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, and defensive lineman Michael Pierce while also re-signing fullback Patrick Ricard.

On Friday, it was announced that Baltimore had agreed to terms with inside linebacker Josh Bynes on a one-year deal. The reunion between Bynes and the Ravens marks the fourth partnership between the two sides.

Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran MLB Josh Bynes on a 1-year deael, per source. This will prolong Bynes' third stint with the Ravens. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 8, 2022

During his three stints with the Ravens that total around five years, Bynes has 201 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and has started in 28 out of a total of 52 games. Inside linebacker has been a position of need that the Ravens had to shore up this offseason, and getting Bynes back will help. However, they might draft another player at the position to ensure they have the right amount of talent and depth.

The return of Bynes is good news for young linebackers such as Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. The veteran brings plenty of experience to the inside linebacker room, and Queen played some of his best football next to Bynes in 2021.