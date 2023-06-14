The Ravens have taken care of some important business before wrapping up their offseason program.

Baltimore has agreed to terms with first-round pick Zay Flowers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Flowers, a wide receiver, was the 22nd overall pick of this year’s draft out of Boston College. He was the third receiver off the board and third in a run of four receivers picked in a row.

He should be a key factor in the team’s new offensive scheme under coordinator Todd Monken.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

By agreeing to terms with Flowers, the Ravens have now gotten all of their 2023 draft picks under contract.

Ravens agree to terms with first-round pick Zay Flowers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk